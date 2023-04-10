5 dead, 8 hurt including 3 police officers in downtown Louisville shooting: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Metro police said there were “multiple casualties” after responding to a mass shooting at a downtown Louisville bank Monday morning.

Six people are dead, including the shooter, and eight people are injured, three of whom are police officers.

The shooting occurred at the Old National Bank on East Main Street.

Here are the latest updates:

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg pleaded for help from the state’s legislature and Congress to do “more than we’ve already done” during a Tuesday morning press briefing.

Greenberg, a shooting survivor, touched on the 40 lives lost in Louisville so far this year to gun violence.

He said while long-term action is being taken, the city needs help from lawmakers in both Frankfort and Washington, D.C. for quicker action.

He’s requesting the following moving forward:

For local decisions to be made to address local issues Greenberg is asking for Louisville to have the autonomy to deal with its “unique gun violence epidemic” compared to other Kentucky cities. He’s asking for the city to be able to enact its own policies

For guns used in killings to be destroyed Greenberg says in current Kentucky law, guns like the one used in yesterday’s mass shooting will be auctioned off and “back on the streets” He’s asking for the ability to destroy guns used in killings



“This isn’t about partisan politics, this is about life and death,” he said, before finishing with a warning:

“You may think this may never happen to you…the sad truth is that no one in our city no one in our state no one in our country has that luxury anymore.”

Louisville Red Cross CEO Steve Cunanan is asking for type O- blood donations. Type O- is the universal blood, meaning it’s what hospitals reach for in instances like shootings when they aren’t able to determine a person’s blood type fast enough.

Red Cross will be ready to give additional blood to UofL Health if needed, but donations are being requested.

To help, visit https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.

As of 11 a.m., four people remain in the hospital, including rookie police officer Nickolas Wilt who was one of the first at the scene of the shooting.

Louisville police said body cam footage of the shooting will be released this afternoon.

10 a.m.

Five people are still hospitalized, according to an early Tuesday update from UofL Health.

1 patient is in critical condition

4 patients are stable and in fair condition

To break down the total hospitalizations:

9 patients were hospitalized in total

3 of those hospitalizations were LMPD officers

5 of those patients sustained gunshot wounds

3 of those patients were released

1 of those patients died Monday night

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith will join a press briefing alongside LMPD and Mayor Greenberg today at 11:30.

MONDAY

9 p.m.

At 9 p.m., LMPD says a fifth victim died.

Deana Eckert passed away after surgery at the hospital. She was 57.

3 p.m.

Louisville Metro police identified the five victims in the mass shooting. The following were killed Monday morning:

Tommy Elliott, 63

Jim Tutt, 64

Josh Barrick, 40

Juliana Farmer, 45

Deana Eckert, 57

Three people are still hospitalized in critical condition, as well as 3 in non-critical condition. Three others have been treated and released.

One of the three in critical condition includes LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old who just graduated academy on March 31. A bullet struck his head, and he went into brain surgery immediately. LMPD says Wilt is in critical but thankfully stable condition.

Interim Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel thanked LMPD officers for showing up “even when you feel like you aren’t appreciated,” adding that “their resiliency showed today, their professionalism showed today.”

A date of a community-wide vigil will be announced at a later date, Mayor Craig Greenburg said.

The shooter, which ABC 36 will only name in this story once, was identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee at the bank. Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said he was live-streaming on Instagram as the shooting occurred. He was shot and killed by police.

2:22 p.m.

LMPD and the ATF are searching a home in the Camp Taylor neighborhood, according to WHAS.

An ATF spokesperson said the search is in connection to the mass shooting.

1:19 p.m.

The University of Louisville Hospital helped a total of nine people hurt in this shooting: seven civilians and two officers, according to the hospital.

One of those officers is still in critical condition; at least three other patients have already been discharged.

UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith will join the 3 p.m. briefing alongside Louisville Metro Emergency Services, the Louisville mayor and LMPD.

1:04 p.m.

Statements are pouring in from today’s mass shooting, including from President Joe Biden.

“Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today’s shooting.

Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives.

When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?” he wrote on Twitter at 12:50 p.m. Monday.

Beshear, also on Twitter, said he’s calling on everyone to share “love, support and compassion” with the Louisville community.

“Today is a tragedy. Louisville and the entire commonwealth are mourning and we call on everyone to share the love, support and compassion this community desperately needs right now. A senseless act took the lives of our fellow Kentuckians, including friends of mine. What these families are experiencing is unimaginable. They need us to wrap our arms around them and to love them with all our hearts. Thank you to the heroic members of the LMPD and all of our first responders who undoubtedly saved lives while putting their own at risk. We are forever grateful. ^AB” he wrote.

“We are keeping our fellow Kentuckians in Louisville close to our hearts. We pray for the healing of those who were injured, and for the friends and family of everyone involved,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wrote on Twitter.

Another press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

11 a.m.

Eight people were hospitalized and four people were killed, officials confirmed in updated numbers in their 11 a.m. press briefing.

Two of the eight injured were police officers with one currently in surgery in critical condition.

LMPD says the shooter, possibly either a former or current employee who had access to the building, walked into a board meeting and opened fire.

Officials are still trying to determine whether an officer killed the shooter or the shooter took his own life.

In the briefing, Beshear said he “had a very close friend that didn’t make it today.”

Old National Bank’s CEO Jim Ryan and its executive team are heading to Louisville now as well.

“The safety of ONB employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” Ryan wrote on Twitter. “As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers.”

10:20 a.m.

The shooter “has been neutralized,” according to LMPD. There is no longer an active threat.

As of 10:20 a.m., five people are dead and six were taken to a local hospital, including one police officer.

A witness who was inside the building told WHAS they saw a man with a “long assault rifle” fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor, near the conference room area.

“He just started firing,” he said. “I didn’t see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood’s on me.”

Another witness, who works in an office building facing the bank, said the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a “shootout.” They said civilians were being carried out.

9:40 a.m.

An active shooter and “multiple casualties” have been reported in downtown Louisville, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The incident is in the 300 block of East Main Street. Police are telling the public to avoid the area.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, the incident took place inside the Old National Bank. Witnesses told WHAS reporters they saw shots fired at the bank.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are both on scene.

Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a tweet he’s heading to Louisville now.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB” he said.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates