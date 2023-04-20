Old National Bank gunman’s family working to get gun used in mass shooting destroyed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Old National Bank gunman’s family is asking lawmakers to ensure the gun used in the mass shooting last week won’t be sold at an auction and used again.

The family of the 25-year-old gunman told ABC affiliate WHAS they want the AR-15 he used to kill five people and injure eight others to be destroyed.

“The Sturgeon family was aghast to learn Kentucky law mandated the assault rifle used in the horrific event last week be sold to the highest bidder at public auction. The family, in conjunction with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, [Firearms and Explosives] (ATF), is working vigorously to ensure the assault rifle is legally destroyed and the first step in this process occurred Monday, when ATF took possession of the assault rifle. We genuinely appreciate the assistance of both LMPD and ATF in this regard.

This tragedy is yet another indication that meaningful, common sense gun safety measures must be enacted. We respectfully urge the Kentucky state legislature to lead the way by changing Kentucky law to remove the gun auction provision,” the statement reads.

According to the Kentucky State Police website, the Law Enforcement Protection Program has been in effect since 1998. In 2008, the Kentucky General Assembly made KSP the administrator of forfeited gun sales to federally licensed firearms dealers at public auctions.

The law also prohibits local agencies from destroying confiscated guns.

Proceeds from the sales of those confiscated guns — including those used in crimes — go back to equipping law enforcement with body armor, among other things.

