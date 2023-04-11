Bodycam video of Louisville Old National Bank shooting released

WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery and video. Viewer discretion is advised.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Metro police released bodycam-worn video from officers at Old National Bank after an active shooter killed five people and wounded eight others.

Six people in total died in the shooting, including the gunman. He was identified as a 25-year-old man.

According to Louisville police, the five people killed in the shooting were 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, 64-year-old Jim Tutt, 40-year-old Josh Barrick, 45-year-old Juliana Farmer and 57-year-old Deana Eckert.

Eight others were injured, including three police officers. One officer is still in critical condition at UofL Health after being shot in the head.

Louisville police said the shooting began around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers were on the scene “in minutes.”

The gunman, who was an employee at the bank, entered from the front of the building. The shooting took place on the first floor, according to Louisville police.

The 9-minute body camera video released is from the officers who are credited with taking the shooter down.

Officers arrived at the scene at 8:38 a.m. and within four minutes, officers were being shot at.

Officers began shooting at 8:44 and the shooter was killed by 8:45.

To watch the video:

