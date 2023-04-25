Banner placed on building facing I-64 honors LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A large banner on the side of a building in Louisville overlooking I-64 honors the police officer who is still recovering from being shot in the head while responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting.

The “Wilt’s Louisville” banner, honoring Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt, went up on a building on Bluegrass Parkway facing the interstate on Monday.

“Everyone needs to know this guy’s name,” building owner Troy LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc donated the canvas and a local print shop created the portrait for free.

A press conference, including LeBlanc, elected officials and those with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation was held to unveil the canvas.

“Today, we’re here to honor a hero. If you look behind us, that’s a big part of what Louisville’s about,” Sen. David Yates (D-Ky.) said while pointing at the banner that shows Wilt’s official LMPD uniformed photo. “Officer Wilt rightfully deserves to be honored.”

LeBlanc said he plans to keep the canvas up as long as possible.

Wilt remains in critical but stable condition 15 days after he was shot in the head by the Old National Bank gunman.

He’s now at UofL Jewish Hospital, where a team of specialists is helping with his recovery from the shooting and a diagnosis of pneumonia.

The 26-year-old was only on his fourth shift with LMPD, and just 10 days out of academy, when he responded to the shooting.

He’s been praised as a hero and as someone who “stopped the threat so other lives could be saved,” by Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel.

Wilt is also a firefighter in La Grange and an EMT in Oldham County.

“Now you can see the heroic action of Officer Wilt who has made a sacrifice more than any can imagine for the good and safety of our community,” said Yates.

A fundraiser was created by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to aid Wilt’s hospital expenses and anything else he may need.

If you’d like to donate, head here: https://www.facebook.com/saferlouisville

You can also donate on Venmo to @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or on its website at saferlouisville.org.

100 percent of any money donated goes directly to Wilt and his family, according to Rebecca Grignon Reker, who’s with the LMPF.

