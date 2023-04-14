Louisville mass shooter’s brain to be tested for CTE, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 25-year-old man who killed five people and wounded eight more at Old National Bank in Louisville will have his brain tested for CTE.

Pete Palmer, the family’s spokesperson, said the shooter’s brain will be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy to see whether that could have been a contributing factor that caused the mass shooting.

The shooter had three “concussions of significance” while playing sports in school — two in middle school for football and one in early high school for basketball — all of which he had sought medical treatment for, according to Palmer.

The results will take “several weeks,” Palmer added.

CTE is described as brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas and can only be diagnosed at autopsy by studying sections of the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

