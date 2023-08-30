Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt to be honored as 2023 Kentuckian of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Metro police officer Nickolas Wilt will be honored as the 2023 Kentuckian of the Year during the annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

The award ceremony will be held on Nov. 4 in the Muhammad Ali Center.

Wilt, who was recently cleared to leave a rehabilitation facility, was one of the first officers to respond to the mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville in April. He was shot in the head by the gunman and had a lengthy hospital stay.

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards were created in 2013 as a way to publicly recognize and celebrate the greatness of people from around the world.

Seasoned awards honor those who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to humanitarianism, and Six Core Principle awards are given to people 30 years old and younger.

Other honorees this year include KIND snack and energy bar founder Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of Lava Records Jason Flom, actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete and more.

