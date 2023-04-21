Louisville officer injured in mass shooting transferred to new hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Metro police officer who was shot in the head by a gunman at Old National Bank last week was transferred to another hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
Officer Nickolas Wilt, who is still in critical but stable condition, has been hospitalized since the shooting on April 10. Three days ago, Wilt was diagnosed with pneumonia. Last night, the decision was made to transfer Wilt to UofL Health Jewish Hospital so specialists can continue treating his pneumonia.
Pneumonia is a commonly diagnosed illness after being on a ventilator, Zack, his twin brother, told the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.
If you’d like to donate, head here: https://www.facebook.com/saferlouisville
You can also donate on Venmo to @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or on its website at saferlouisville.org.
