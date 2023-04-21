Louisville officer injured in mass shooting transferred to new hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Metro police officer who was shot in the head by a gunman at Old National Bank last week was transferred to another hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, who is still in critical but stable condition, has been hospitalized since the shooting on April 10. Three days ago, Wilt was diagnosed with pneumonia. Last night, the decision was made to transfer Wilt to UofL Health Jewish Hospital so specialists can continue treating his pneumonia.

Pneumonia is a commonly diagnosed illness after being on a ventilator, Zack, his twin brother, told the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

Wilt has been praised as a hero and as someone who “stopped the threat so other lives could be saved,” by Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel. He was only on his fourth shift with the police department when he was shot. Wilt is also a firefighter in La Grange and an EMT in Oldham County. A fundraiser was created by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to aid Wilt’s expenses and anything else he may need. As of April 21 at 8:40 a.m., over $145,000 has been raised.

If you’d like to donate, head here: https://www.facebook.com/saferlouisville

You can also donate on Venmo to @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or on its website at saferlouisville.org.

See More

Old National Bank gunman’s family working to get gun used in mass shooting destroyed

LMPD officer who helped stop mass shooter diagnosed with pneumonia in hospital

Louisville officer who was shot in head ‘slowly improving’; fundraiser created for him

‘No words can express our sorrow’: Louisville mass shooter’s family releases statement

Bodycam video of Louisville Old National Bank shooting released

5 dead, 8 hurt including 3 police officers in downtown Louisville shooting: LMPD

Louisville officer who ‘ran towards’ shooter at Old National Bank praised as a hero

Victims of Louisville mass shooting identified

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

‘This is awful’: Ky. governor says he personally knew 3 mass shooting victims

In emotional pleas, Louisville mayor asks legislators for ‘help’ after mass shooting