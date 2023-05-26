LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt showing ‘remarkable progress’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Metro police officer who was shot in the head over a month ago is showing “remarkable progress” in a rehabilitation facility.

According to an update from Nickolas Wilt’s family on Thursday, the officer is now able to respond more consistently to yes or no questions and has started walking again with a harness working on regaining strength in his legs.

Although his speech remains limited to one to two words at a time, he’s “making daily strides.”

Wilt can now even brush his teeth with limited assistance.

“The support and prayers received have been crucial in Officer Wilt’s journey to recovery. We’ve displayed most of the pictures and cards on his wall; this is a constant reminder of the encouragement and motivation he receives from those around him,” his family told LMPD.

Wilt’s “fighting spirit” is evident and he “still isn’t backing down.”

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is still raising money for Wilt’s recovery. If you’d like to donate, you can donate on its Facebook page, on Venmo at LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or online at saferlouisville.org. All funds raised go directly to Wilt’s family.

