‘Night of Resilience’ to be held at places of worship across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Places of worship across Louisville are holding a “Night of Resilience” in honor of the victims of Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank.

Seventeen places of worship are participating in the Night of Resilience for prayer and remembrance following a vigil at the Muhammad Ali Center.

The Night of Resilience will be held at the following places from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

The Greater Faith Church of Deliverance – 2105 Buechel Bank Road

Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries – 4936 Hazelwood Avenue

The Father Word & Holy Ghost, Church of God in Christ – 10400 Old Preston Highway

King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church – 1620 Anderson Street

Beargrass Missionary Baptist Church – 2300 Payne Street

Greater Israel Missionary Baptist Church – 1509 Magazine Street

Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion – 411 North Hubbards Lane

Temple of Shalom – 4615 Lowe Road

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church – 2973 Wilson Avenue

Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist – 3918 West Broadway

Lampkins Chapel C.M.E. Church – 2738 Algonquin Parkway

Remnant Church of God in Christ – 3309 East Indian Trail

Moore Temple Church of God in Christ – 2315 West Broadway

Baha’is Center of Louisville – 3808 Bardstown Road

New Covenant Baptist Church – 1190 South 40th Street

Forset Baptist Church – 4500 Petersburg Road

Highland Presbyterian Church – 1011 Cherokee Road

Professional counseling will be available as well.

See More

Louisville officer who was shot in head ‘slowly improving’; fundraiser created for him

‘No words can express our sorrow’: Louisville mass shooter’s family releases statement

Bodycam video of Louisville Old National Bank shooting released

5 dead, 8 hurt including 3 police officers in downtown Louisville shooting: LMPD

Louisville officer who ‘ran towards’ shooter at Old National Bank praised as a hero

Victims of Louisville mass shooting identified

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

‘This is awful’: Ky. governor says he personally knew 3 mass shooting victims

In emotional pleas, Louisville mayor asks legislators for ‘help’ after mass shooting