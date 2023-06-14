Nickolas Wilt making ‘remarkable improvement’ in rehabilitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The officer who was injured in the Louisville mass shooting in April is making “remarkable improvement” in rehabilitation, his family said in an update Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro police officer Nickolas Wilt is able to speak in two to five-word phrases and is even making jokes — a “promising sign” as noted in the Louisville Metro Police Foundation Facebook post.

Wilt engages in various therapies throughout each day. Recently, he demonstrated “impressive endurance” by tolerating a treadmill speed of up to 2 mph for nearly seven minutes.

And while he requires assistance from staff and a ceiling harness, he achieved a significant milestone of supporting his own weight while standing for nearly 25 minutes, his family said.

“Despite encountering recent challenges, Officer Wilt maintains a positive outlook and embraces new obstacles as if he enjoys them. He faces each hurdle with his head held high, demonstrating his resilience and determination,” the post said.

Wilt was shot in the head while responding to the Old National Bank gunman. He’s one of two officers credited with stopping the 25-year-old shooter.

Six people died in the shooting, including the gunman, and eight were injured.

