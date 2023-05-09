LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt ‘improving steadily,’ off ventilator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Metro Police Department officer who’s still in the hospital and recovering from the Old National Bank shooting has been “improving steadily” and is officially off a ventilator.

“We are pleased to share an update on Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot 4 weeks ago today when responding to the Old National Bank shooting. Officer Wilt’s condition has been improving steadily all week, and he remains on the correct path to recovery,” his family told LMPD.

Wilt is also off “all other life-sustaining equipment” and has shown neurological improvements.

He still has pneumonia and other lung complications, according to his family, but his progress is “remarkable, especially when compared to where he was just two weeks ago.”

Doctors are now discussing the possibility of Wilt going into Neurological Rehab within the next week.

“During a procedure today, it’s been determined the bullet is not a threat to the brain or its blood vessels. According to the doctor, the bullet is in a crucial area but for this type of injury the damage is minimal,” his family said.

Wilt’s family thanked LMPD and the public for their “tremendous amount of support and well wishes during this difficult time” and signed off the update saying #WiltWarriors.

