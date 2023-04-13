Funeral arrangements for Louisville shooting victims announced

The five victims were all employees at Old National Bank.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the victims of the Old National Bank shooting in Louisville.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, four of the five victims’ arrangements are released.

Thomas “Tommy” Elliot, 63

Tommy’s visitation is Thursday, April 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Pearson Funeral Home on Breckenridge Lane. His funeral is Friday, April 14, at Broadway Baptist Church.

A private burial will follow. According to his family, the visitation and funeral services are open to the public.

Elliott’s family asks for memorial gifts to honor him be made to the American Heart Association.

Judy Dean “Deana” Hurst Eckert, 57

Visitation for Deana is scheduled for Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at Northside Christian Church in New Albany. Funeral services will be the same day, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, her loved ones ask donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

Joshua Barrick, 40

Visitation for Joshua will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home on Bardstown Road on Friday, April 14 from 3 to 8 p.m.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josh’s name to Cabbage Patch Settlement House and The Morten Center.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help his wife and two young children with funeral expenses and immediate financial needs.

Jim Tutt, 64

Visitation for Jim is Sunday, April 16 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods. A Celebration of Life service will follow.

Jim most recently served as Senior Vice President of Old National Bank.

His family asks that contributions in Jim’s memory be made to Convoy of Hope and/or GO Ministries.

Juliana Farmer, 45