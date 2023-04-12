‘I don’t know what to do’: LMPD releases 911 call from Old National Bank shooter’s mother

WARNING: This story contains graphic audio and video. Viewer discretion is advised.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Metro police released twelve 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank, including an eerie three-minute call from the shooter’s mother.

“911 operator [inaudible] where is your emergency?”

“Yes, I think my son [redacted] might have a gun and headed to the Old National at uh- on Main Street here in Louisville,” the gunman’s mother told the dispatcher.

Parts of the three-minute call were redacted to protect the privacy of those involved and to protect the “integrity of any ongoing investigation,” LMPD said.

The dispatcher questioned whether the mother said Old National Bank on Main Street, to which she replied, “Yes, and I think- I’m getting details secondhand, oh my Lord.”

His mother was describing a conversation she had with her son’s roommate, who apparently read her a note left by her son.

That note, and the contents of it, has not been made public.

“I- I don’t know. I’m getting this information from his roommate. He apparently left a note. He- I don’t know what to do. I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a really good kid,” his mother pleaded.

“OK, and you said he’s headed to the Old National Bank. Did he say what he’s going to do there?”

“I- I don’t know. I don’t know anything [inaudible] we don’t even own guns. I don’t know where he would’ve gotten a gun,” she replied.

The shooter’s mother clarified again that the information is coming from his roommate.

The dispatcher asked what her son’s name is, and she replied, adding that he was an employee at the bank.

His mother reiterated that she doesn’t know where he would have gotten a gun.

“Please, he’s not violent, he’s never done anything, he’s- he’s–”

“And you don’t believe he owns guns?” the dispatcher questioned.

“I know he doesn’t own any guns,” his mother said.

Nearing the end of the call, his mother said she was rushing to her car. The dispatcher warned her to not go to the bank several times, as it was a “dangerous” situation. She also shared that other calls have come in about a “situation going on down there right now.” You could hear the confusion in the mother’s voice.

“You’ve had calls from other people so he’s already there?” the mother asked.

The dispatcher confirmed, and the call ended shortly after.

Five other witnesses called 911 that day, from inside and outside of the bank. The times of those 911 calls range from approximately 11 minutes to one minute in length.

The shooter killed five people and wounded eight others around 8:30 a.m.

To listen to the 911 calls and the emergency responder radio transmissions, head here: https://youtu.be/UYrtff7QgNs

To listen to the second batch of 911 calls and the emergency responder radio transmissions, click here.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WhBSSMlu4s&feature=youtu.be

