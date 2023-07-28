LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt returns home after 3.5 month hospital stay

Officer Nickolas Wilt shaking Gov. Andy Beshear’s hand before he’s discharged from the hospital on July 28, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Metro police officer Nickolas Wilt, who was injured while responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting, is finally home.

Wilt had been hospitalized for nearly three and a half months since the shooting on April 10 in downtown Louisville. He was one of the first officers at the scene and was shot in the head while trying to stop the gunman.

ABC affiliate WHAS was there when Wilt was released from UofL Hospital Friday morning.

Before Wilt left the hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith at a press conference said Wilt was treated by multiple parts of the healthcare system, including the ICU, Frazier Rehabilitation, neurological experts and the emergency room.

Wilt’s recovery process is not over, and “it never really ends, just the next step forward,” he said.

Wilt’s twin brother Zach said he heard from the families of the two victims of the Old National Bank shooting and they congratulated his family and said they continue to think about him.

Zach added Nick has been “asking for a steak dinner for a long time and they are excited to finally provide that for him. He’s ready to get back to being an active 26-year-old like he was before,” WHAS said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was also at the press conference, saying today’s a day to celebrate Nick’s bravery and sacrifice on that day nearly three and a half months ago.

Wilt’s rehab doctor said Wilt’s “will to survive and recover and his family’s deep love and dedication have made this homecoming possible.”

He added that Wilt has had to learn how to swallow, speak and stand.

Gov. Andy Beshear visited Wilt before he left the hospital.

“Kentucky, our prayers were heard. @LMPD Officer Nick Wilt is headed home with his family. Officer Wilt is a hero who ran toward danger to save the lives of several of my friends. I am forever grateful for him and his bravery. Let’s keep praying for him. ^AB” he tweeted, with a photo of him shaking Wilt’s hand.

Kentucky, our prayers were heard. @LMPD Officer Nick Wilt is headed home with his family. Officer Wilt is a hero who ran toward danger to save the lives of several of my friends. I am forever grateful for him and his bravery. Let's keep praying for him. ^AB pic.twitter.com/Cm07nysQuS — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2023

LMPD also tweeted that their “hero is going home.”

Resilience, strength, courage. Those are just a few words to describe Ofc. Nickolas Wilt. April 10th, innocent lives were lost. Ofc. Wilt, just 10 days on the job, answered the call to help stop an active shooter. Today, our hero is going home. He’s ready. #WiltsWarriors pic.twitter.com/Kh0n422J3q — LMPD (@LMPD) July 28, 2023

Also in attendance were Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan and Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

