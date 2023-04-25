Old National Bank to donate $1M following mass shooting in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Old National Bank is donating $1 million following the April 10 mass shooting at its downtown Louisville location.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, $600,000 will go to provide additional support and care for those impacted by the shooting. Here are the total distributions:

$600,000: “Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund” established by Community Foundation of Louisville

$150,000: Louisville Metro Police Foundation (supporting Officer Nickolas Wilt)

$150,000: University of Louisville Trauma Center

$100,000: American Red Cross

“Old National is committed to providing continued care and support to all our impacted team members and the families of those who lost their loved ones,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan in a statement. “We are grateful to our friends at the Community Foundation of Louisville for establishing this additional source of support for those impacted. This newly created fund will provide an opportunity for those yearning to help to have a direct impact.”

UofL Health says the donation to its trauma center shows “immense gratitude” to the entire community.

“On behalf of all those at UofL Hospital, I’d like to thank Old National Bank for helping us save more lives. This generous gift will enhance our program’s ability to support our community, staff, patients and families by helping us improve our ongoing trauma readiness and family support services at the Trauma Center. We grieve with our Old National neighbors and we also share in our Love for Louisville,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as senior vice presidents Tommy Elliott, 63, and Joshua Barrick, 40; executive administrative officer Deana Eckert, 57; loan analyst Juliana Farmer, 45; and commercial real estate market executive Jim Tutt Jr., 64.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt is still hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head by the gunman.