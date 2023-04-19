LMPD officer who helped stop mass shooter diagnosed with pneumonia in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — One of the Louisville Metro police officers who helped stop the mass shooter at Old National Bank was diagnosed with pneumonia while in the hospital.

Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old who was shot in the head while trying to stop the gunman last Monday, has been in the hospital since in critical but stable condition. On Tuesday, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, according to his twin brother Zack.

Pneumonia is a commonly diagnosed illness after being on a ventilator, Zack told the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

“…the doctors & nurses are working to treat it. Please continue to pray,” he said.

Wilt has been praised as a hero and as someone who “stopped the threat so other lives could be saved,” by Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel. He was only on his fourth shift with the police department when he was shot.

Wilt is also a firefighter in La Grange and an EMT in Oldham County.

A fundraiser was created by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to aid Wilt’s expenses and anything else he may need.

As of April 19 at 8:40 a.m., nearly $140,000 has been raised.

If you’d like to donate, head here: https://www.facebook.com/saferlouisville

You can also donate on Venmo to @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or on its website at saferlouisville.org.

