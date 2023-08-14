‘Nick is a miracle’: LMPD officer Wilt improving every day at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Metro police officer Nickolas Wilt is still improving every day at home, his family said Saturday.

Wilt, who was shot in the head by a gunman at Old National Bank in Louisville in April, has been home for two weeks now.

“Since Nick has been home for two weeks now he has been doing well and is enjoying being at home. We still have a lot work to do but he is getting there. Nick continues working hard in outpatient therapy, he has goals and he is working to achieve them.

In reference to the previous paragraph I want to say I am so grateful to be typing ‘Nick’ and ‘Home’ I am saying that because back in April and May we didn’t know what the outcome was going to be but thankfully by the grace of God, Nick is a miracle and works to improve every day,” his family wrote on Facebook.

Wilt left the hospital on July 28 after a three-and-a-half-month stay.

Before Wilt left the hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith at a press conference said Wilt was treated by multiple parts of the healthcare system, including the ICU, Frazier Rehabilitation, neurological experts and the emergency room.

Wilt’s rehab doctor said Wilt’s “will to survive and recover and his family’s deep love and dedication have made this homecoming possible.”

He added that Wilt has had to learn how to swallow, speak and stand.