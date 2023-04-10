4 dead, 9 hurt including 2 police officers in downtown Louisville shooting: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Metro police said there were “multiple casualties” after responding to a mass shooting at a downtown Louisville bank Monday morning.

Five people are dead, including the shooter and nine people are injured, two of whom are police officers. One officer is in critical condition.

UofL Health said at least three of the injured patients have been discharged.

The shooting occurred at the Old National Bank on East Main Street.

Here are the latest updates:

4/10/23, 2:22 p.m.

LMPD and the ATF are searching a home in the Camp Taylor neighborhood, according to WHAS.

An ATF spokesperson said the search is in connection to the mass shooting.

4/10/23, 1:19 p.m.

The University of Louisville Hospital helped a total of nine people hurt in this shooting: seven civilians and two officers, according to the hospital.

One of those officers is still in critical condition; at least three other patients have already been discharged.

UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith will join the 3 p.m. briefing alongside Louisville Metro Emergency Services, the Louisville mayor and LMPD.

4/10/23, 1:04 p.m.

Statements are pouring in from today’s mass shooting, including from President Joe Biden.

“Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today’s shooting.

Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives.

When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?” he wrote on Twitter at 12:50 p.m. Monday.

Beshear, also on Twitter, said he’s calling on everyone to share “love, support and compassion” with the Louisville community.

“Today is a tragedy. Louisville and the entire commonwealth are mourning and we call on everyone to share the love, support and compassion this community desperately needs right now. A senseless act took the lives of our fellow Kentuckians, including friends of mine. What these families are experiencing is unimaginable. They need us to wrap our arms around them and to love them with all our hearts. Thank you to the heroic members of the LMPD and all of our first responders who undoubtedly saved lives while putting their own at risk. We are forever grateful. ^AB” he wrote.

“We are keeping our fellow Kentuckians in Louisville close to our hearts. We pray for the healing of those who were injured, and for the friends and family of everyone involved,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wrote on Twitter.

Another press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

4/10/23, 11 a.m.

Eight people were hospitalized and four people were killed, officials confirmed in updated numbers in their 11 a.m. press briefing.

Two of the eight injured were police officers with one currently in surgery in critical condition.

LMPD says the shooter, possibly either a former or current employee who had access to the building, walked into a board meeting and opened fire.

Officials are still trying to determine whether an officer killed the shooter or the shooter took his own life.

In the briefing, Beshear said he “had a very close friend that didn’t make it today.”

Old National Bank’s CEO Jim Ryan and its executive team are heading to Louisville now as well.

“The safety of ONB employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” Ryan wrote on Twitter. “As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers.”

4/10/23, 10:20 a.m.

The shooter “has been neutralized,” according to LMPD. There is no longer an active threat.

As of 10:20 a.m., five people are dead and six were taken to a local hospital, including one police officer.

A witness who was inside the building told WHAS they saw a man with a “long assault rifle” fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor, near the conference room area.

“He just started firing,” he said. “I didn’t see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood’s on me.”

Another witness, who works in an office building facing the bank, said the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a “shootout.” They said civilians were being carried out.

4/10/23, 9:40 a.m.

An active shooter and “multiple casualties” have been reported in downtown Louisville, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The incident is in the 300 block of East Main Street. Police are telling the public to avoid the area.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, the incident took place inside the Old National Bank. Witnesses told WHAS reporters they saw shots fired at the bank.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are both on scene.

Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a tweet he’s heading to Louisville now.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB” he said.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates