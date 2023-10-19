145-page discovery reveals value of Brooks Houck’s properties in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — 145 pages of documents filed in Nelson County court on Wednesday revealed the value of Brooks Houck’s properties in Bardstown.

State records indicate Houck owns three businesses and 83 properties in Nelson County; 66 of those are worth roughly $8.5 million alone, the judge said in his motion to deny a request for a $500,000 bond reduction last week.

The property values ranged as low as $7,500 to upward of $272,000. One property was assessed at more than $918,000, according to ABC affiliate WHAS.

Houck is being held on a $10 million bond at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Judge Charles Simms III said Houck’s bond is “reasonable to assure Brooks’ appearance, to adequately protect cooperating witness(es) and other individuals associated with this case, and to better assure the integrity of this proceeding.”

Houck is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He’s the second man to be arrested in connection to Rogers’ disappearance, however, he’s the first to be charged with her murder.

On Sept. 7, Joseph Lawson was the first person to be arrested in connection to this case since the FBI took over three years ago.

Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He pleaded not guilty in court.

His next day in court is on Oct. 26.

Houck’s next day in court is Feb. 8, 2024.

