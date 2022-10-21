FBI concludes 5-day search of Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville has concluded its five-day search of a farm in Bardstown relating to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

In a tweet, the FBI said they “hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance. FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice.”

The search of the 245-acre farm where Rogers was last seen alive began on Monday. The farm belongs to Brooks Houck’s family. Brooks was Rogers’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

Earlier this week, Rogers’s mother, Sherry Ballard, spoke to the news media about the search progress.

“I’m ready for answers,” Ballard said in the press conference. “Our family just needs answers.”

Rogers has been missing since July 2015 when her car was found with a flat tire on Bluegrass Parkway, near Exit 10. Her personal belongings and keys were still inside. Since then, multiple searches were conducted and her case was featured on Discovery Investigation and Oxygen.

In 2020, the FBI officially took over Rogers’s case, and Ballard, at the time, said she “begged for this.”