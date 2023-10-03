Houck’s attorney to ask for lower bond, GPS monitor in court Thursday
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Crystal Rogers’ former boyfriend, who’s now charged with her murder, will appear in court for the first time Thursday — and his attorney will bring forward a new motion in the case.
Brooks Houck will be arraigned Thursday on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
During the arraignment, a motion will be heard to reduce Houck’s $10 million bond to $500,000 with a special condition of a GPS monitor with work release, according to ABC affiliate WHAS.
Houck’s attorneys argue the current bond is “unreasonable and oppressive” and called him a “low-risk defendant.”
The court hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. in the Nelson County Courthouse. Because Houck is being held in Hardin County, he may appear over video conference.
He’s the second man to be arrested in connection to Rogers’ disappearance, however, he’s the first to be charged with her murder.
She’s been presumed dead since October 2015.
