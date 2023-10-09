Judges denies Brooks Houck bond reduction request in Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Nelson County judge on Monday denied Brooks Houck’s bond reduction request in the Crystal Rogers case.

Houck’s bond remains at $10 million.

Nelson County Circuit Court Judge Charles Simms III said Houck’s bond is “reasonable to assure Brooks’ appearance, to adequately protect cooperating witness(es) and other individuals associated with this case, and to better assure the integrity of this proceeding,” according to ABC affiliate WHAS.

Houck appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged with Rogers’ murder, eight years after her disappearance. She’s been presumed dead since October 2015.

During that arraignment, a motion was heard to reduce Houck’s $10 million bond to $500,000 with a special condition of a GPS monitor with work release.

The judge asked for more time to read documents pertaining to the case; the motion was denied today.

Houck is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He’s the second man to be arrested in connection to Rogers’ disappearance, however, he’s the first to be charged with her murder.

On Sept. 7, Joseph Lawson was the first person to be arrested in connection to this case since the FBI took over three years ago.

Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He pleaded not guilty in court.

His next day in court is on Oct. 26.

Houck’s next day in court is Feb. 8, 2024.

