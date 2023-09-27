Brooks Houck arrested, charged in connection to Crystal Rogers case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — An arrest has been made in connection to the 2015 disappearance of a Bardstown mother of five.

Brooks Houck was arrested on Wednesday morning and is facing charges “stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation,” according to an FBI Louisville news release.

Authorities say Houck’s indictment remains sealed and additional details will be revealed during his arraignment in early October in the Nelson County Circuit Court.

FBI Louisville’s statement on Brooks Houck’s arrest:

In coordination with the Kentucky State Police, other local and federal law enforcement partners, FBI Louisville has been laser-focused on our commitment to hold accountable those that were responsible for the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Today, we take the first step in making good on that promise. FBI Louisville and the Kentucky State Police have arrested Brooks Houck without incident on charges stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation. The Houck indictment remains sealed and additional details will be revealed during Houck’s arraignment in early October in the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Crystal Rogers disappeared in Bardstown eight years ago. Despite numerous search warrants and interviews over the years, there has been little to shed light on the case.