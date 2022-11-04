Main suspect in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance arrested for traffic violations

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. ( WHAS ) — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail.

Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according to court records. The charge listed on the Nelson County Jail website read, “non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.”

Houck was charged with seven traffic violations including improper use of farm plates, no or improper licenses in December of 2021.

The prosecutor later dismissed five of the seven charges, and Houck pleaded guilty to two charges in January of this year. He was ordered to pay a series of fines in April of this year, and granted “installment payments.”

According to court records, Houck owed $353 to the courts. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday, Oct. 31, under KRS 534.060 which says:

“When a fine is imposed on a corporation, it is the duty of the person or persons authorized to make disbursement of the assets of the corporation and their superiors to pay the fine from assets of the corporation. The failure of such persons to do so shall render them subject to imprisonment under subsections (1) and (2) of this section.”

Houck was most recently cited on Nov. 1, for “failure to wear seatbelt.”

He was in jail for a short time before he posted bail.

These charges do not appear to be connected to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers in any way. Houck was named the main suspect in Rogers’ disappearance seven years ago. He has never been arrested or charged in the case.

The Louisville FBI was recently conducting a search at Brooks Houck’s family farm, which is nine miles south of Bardstown. The search lasted five days and involved the use of cadaver dogs, heavy machinery and multiple agencies.