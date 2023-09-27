CHARGES REVEALED: Houck facing murder, tampering with physical evidence in Crystal Rogers case

Brooks Houck mugshot Brooks Houck mugshot Brooks Houck mugshot

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Brooks Houck is facing murder and tampering with physical evidence charges for the 2015 disappearance of a Bardstown mother.

Houck was formally charged in Nelson County Circuit Court on Sept. 20.

He’s the second man to be arrested in connection to Rogers’ disappearance, however, he’s the first to be charged with her murder.

According to court documents, a grand jury charged Houck with the following:

COUNT 1

On July 3, 2015, and/or July 4, 2015, in Nelson County, Kentucky, the above-named Defendant, acting alone or in complicity with another, committed the offense of Murder by intentionally or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life wantonly causing the death of Crystal Rogers.

COUNT 2

On July 3, 2015, and/or July 4, 2015, in Nelson County, Kentucky, the above-named Defendant, acting alone or in complicity with another, Tampering With Physical Evidence when, believing that an official proceeding may be pending or instituted, he destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered the physical evidence which he believed was about to be produced or used in such official proceeding, with the intent to impair its verity or availability in the official proceeding.

Houck will appear in court on Oct. 5.

His bail is set at $10 million and he’s ordered to have no contact with Rogers’ family.

The FBI released the following statement on Houck’s arrest:

“In coordination with the Kentucky State Police, other local and federal law enforcement partners, FBI Louisville has been laser-focused on our commitment to hold accountable those that were responsible for the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Today, we take the first step in making good on that promise. FBI Louisville and the Kentucky State Police have arrested Brooks Houck without incident on charges stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation. The Houck indictment remains sealed and additional details will be revealed during Houck’s arraignment in early October in the Nelson County Circuit Court.”

On Sept. 7, Joseph Lawson was the first person to be arrested in connection to this case since the FBI took over three years ago.

Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He pleaded not guilty in court.

His next day in court is on Oct. 26.

Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Her father, Tommy Ballard, later found her car along the Bluegrass Parkway. Inside he found her keys, cell phone and purse. Rogers has been presumed dead since October 2015.

See More

Brooks Houck arrested, charged in connection to Crystal Rogers case

Nelson Co. man arrested in connection to Crystal Rogers case

Main suspect in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance arrested for traffic violations

FBI concludes 5-day search of Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case

FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case