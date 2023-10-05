Brooks Houck pleads not guilty for the 2015 murder of ex-girlfriend Crystal Rogers

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Brooks Houck, the man charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Crystal Rogers in 2015, pleaded not guilty in Nelson County Court Thursday.

Houck appeared in court for the first time today, eight years after Rogers’ disappearance. She’s been presumed dead since October 2015.

His next day in court is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024, at 1 p.m.

During the arraignment, a motion was heard to reduce Houck’s $10 million bond to $500,000 with a special condition of a GPS monitor with work release.

The judge asked for more time to read documents pertaining to the case; the motion will be heard again at a later date.

Houck is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He’s the second man to be arrested in connection to Rogers’ disappearance, however, he’s the first to be charged with her murder.