Nelson Co. man arrested in connection to Crystal Rogers case

Joseph Lawson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three years after the FBI took over Crystal Rogers’ case, an arrest has been made in connection to her 2015 disappearance.

Joseph Lawson, of Nelson County, was arrested Thursday and has been indicted in connection to the Bardstown mother’s disappearance.

Court records show Lawson has been indicted on two charges: conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges were filed in July of this year, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, according to ABC affiliate WHAS. The indictment is sealed, so Lawson’s connection to the case is still unclear.

Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Her father, Tommy Ballard, later found her car along the Bluegrass Parkway. Inside he found her keys, cell phone and purse. Rogers has been presumed dead since October 2015. FBI Louisville did not provide an update in connection to the recent indictment, but said earlier this year the agency made “significant progress” in bringing Crystal’s case to its “rightful conclusion.” “We continue to pursue every available lead until those responsible for Crystal’s disappearance are held accountable,” officials told WHAS. See More

