Houck’s attorney files appeal after judge denies bond reduction request

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Brooks Houck’s attorney has filed an appeal after a judge on Monday denied his request to lower his $10 million bond.

Houck’s attorney, Brian Butler, filed the appeal with the Kentucky Court of Appeals just hours after Nelson County Circuit Court Judge Charles Simms III said Houck’s bond is “reasonable to assure Brooks’ appearance, to adequately protect cooperating witness(es) and other individuals associated with this case, and to better assure the integrity of this proceeding.”

Both the commonwealth and the defense attorneys will be asked to provide their arguments already submitted to Judge Simms, according to ABC affiliate WHAS. The bond hearing will not be retried in the Court of Appeals, instead, the record of the original court hearing is reviewed.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals could release a decision in the next few months.

Houck appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged with Rogers’ murder, eight years after her disappearance. She’s been presumed dead since October 2015. During that arraignment, a motion was heard to reduce Houck’s $10 million bond to $500,000 with a special condition of a GPS monitor with work release. The judge asked for more time to read documents pertaining to the case; the motion was denied Monday. Houck is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He’s the second man to be arrested in connection to Rogers’ disappearance, however, he’s the first to be charged with her murder. On Sept. 7, Joseph Lawson was the first person to be arrested in connection to this case since the FBI took over three years ago. Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. He pleaded not guilty in court. His next day in court is on Oct. 26. Houck’s next day in court is Feb. 8, 2024.

