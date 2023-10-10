Houck’s attorney files appeal after judge denies bond reduction request
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Brooks Houck’s attorney has filed an appeal after a judge on Monday denied his request to lower his $10 million bond.
Houck’s attorney, Brian Butler, filed the appeal with the Kentucky Court of Appeals just hours after Nelson County Circuit Court Judge Charles Simms III said Houck’s bond is “reasonable to assure Brooks’ appearance, to adequately protect cooperating witness(es) and other individuals associated with this case, and to better assure the integrity of this proceeding.”
Both the commonwealth and the defense attorneys will be asked to provide their arguments already submitted to Judge Simms, according to ABC affiliate WHAS. The bond hearing will not be retried in the Court of Appeals, instead, the record of the original court hearing is reviewed.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals could release a decision in the next few months.
See More
Judges denies Brooks Houck bond reduction request in Crystal Rogers case
Brooks Houck pleads not guilty for the 2015 murder of ex-girlfriend Crystal Rogers
Houck’s attorney to ask for lower bond, GPS monitor in court Thursday
CHARGES REVEALED: Houck facing murder, tampering with physical evidence in Crystal Rogers case
Brooks Houck arrested, charged in connection to Crystal Rogers case
Nelson Co. man arrested in connection to Crystal Rogers case
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance arrested for traffic violations