Former UK student seen in video assaulting another student pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former University of Kentucky student seen in a video hurling racial slurs and physically assaulting another UK student pleaded not guilty Friday in court.

Sophia Rosing will appear in court again on May 4.

Last month, Rosing was indicted by a grand jury after a video of Rosing surfaced in November 2022 showing her in a UK residence hall assaulting a Black student. She’s charged with assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

She’s since withdrawn from UK, according to her attorney Fred Peters. She’s also been banned from campus by UK President Eli Capilouto and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student.

