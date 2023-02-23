Former UK student seen on video using racial slurs indicted by grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former University of Kentucky student seen in a video hurling racial slurs and physically assaulting another UK student was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

In November 2022, the video of Sophia Rosing in a UK residence hall assaulting a Black student went viral. The day after the incident, Rosing pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

After pleading not guilty, a judge set her bond at $10,000 cash and said Rosing was to have no contact with the victims, no alcohol and not enter Boyd Hall. She bonded out that same night.

She’s since withdrawn from UK, according to her attorney Fred Peters. She’s also been banned from campus by UK President Eli Capilouto and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student.

Rosing’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

See More