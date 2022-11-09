Capilouto: Rosing banned from campus, not eligible to re-enroll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing is permanently banned from the University of Kentucky’s campus and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student, President Eli Capilouto said in a Wednesday update to ABC 36.

Capilouto said more information is expected, but for now, the university has taken several steps. Among those steps include her being suspended on an interim basis then banning her entirely from campus, making her ineligible to re-enroll as a student and saying further charges could be forthcoming based on their investigations.

Rosing’s attorney told us she withdrew as a student on Tuesday. Capilouto said despite her withdrawal, their investigation will continue — including one into criminal charges filed, Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct by the Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.

“As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential. I will be sharing more information about the next steps we are taking soon. Thank you for being a community that cares,” Capilouto said in his update.

On Monday, Rosing pleaded not guilty in court to assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a video showed her physically and verbally assaulting UK student Kylah Spring and an officer.

Her next hearing is set for Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

