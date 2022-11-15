Former UK student seen in video assaulting another student heads to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing waived her right to a preliminary hearing in court Tuesday morning. Rosing’s case will now go to a Fayette County grand jury.

A grand jury hears evidence and determines if there is sufficient proof to support an indictment and require Rosing to stand trial.

Earlier this month, Rosing was seen on video in a University of Kentucky residence hall physically assaulting and hurling racial slurs at a Black UK student. The next day, Rosing pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

After pleading not guilty, a judge set her bond at $10,000 cash and said Rosing is to have no contact with the victims, no alcohol and not enter Boyd Hall. She bonded out that same night.

She also withdrew from UK, according to her attorney Fred Peters. She’s since been banned from campus by UK President Eli Capilouto and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student.

