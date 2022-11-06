UK student arrested after assaulting, hurling racial slurs at another student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky student has been arrested after physically and verbally assaulting another student.

Sophia Rosing was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Kentucky police at a residence hall on UK’s campus.

Rosing is charged with assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

A video circulating social media, shows Rosing attacking another student who was working an overnight shift at the front desk of the residence hall.

Rosing is also heard repeatedly using racial slurs at the other student.

The 10 minute long video has been shortened and censored.

The University of Kentucky has released a statement following the incident saying “We condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well being of our community has been and will continue to be our top priority”.

The University also saying the office of student conduct is conducting an immediate review of the incident, the attack is under investigation and the universities student success teams are reaching out to the victims.

Early this morning, a disturbing incident was captured on video in a residence hall. The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 6, 2022

Full Statement here.

A ‘Stop Racism, Stop Discrimination’ march will be held Monday night at 6 p.m. on behalf of the UK student who was physically and verbally assaulted by another student Saturday night.