Rosing ‘remorseful, embarrassed’ and withdrawing from UK, attorney says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing, who is seen in a now-viral video physically assaulting and hurling racial slurs at another University of Kentucky student is “remorseful,” “embarrassed” and withdrawing from UK, her attorney told ABC 36.

According to Fred Peters, Rosing’s attorney, she’s withdrawing from the university and plans to seek treatment.

“She’s withdrawing from UK. She’s very remorseful, very embarrassed. She feels humiliated. And she’s seeking treatment,” Peters said.

Monday, Rosing pleaded not guilty in court to assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. After pleading not guilty, a judge set her bond at $10,000 cash and said Rosing is to have no contact with the victims, no alcohol and not enter Boyd Hall. She bonded out that same night.

The University of Kentucky released a statement following the incident saying, in part, “We condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been and will continue to be our top priority,” adding that the Office of Student Conduct is conducting a review of the incident.

Her next hearing is set for Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m.