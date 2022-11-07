UK student who was seen in video assaulting another student pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky student who was seen in a video physically assaulting and hurling racial slurs at another UK student pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Sophia Rosing appeared in court via Zoom from the Fayette County Jail. After pleading not guilty, a judge set her bond at $10,000 cash and said Rosing is to have no contact with the victims, no alcohol and not enter Boyd Hall.

Rosing was arrested Sunday and is charged with assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

A video circulating social media shows Rosing attacking another student who was working an overnight shift at the front desk of the residence hall. Rosing is also heard repeatedly using racial slurs at the other student.

The University of Kentucky released a statement following the incident saying, in part, “We condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been and will continue to be our top priority,” adding that the Office of Student Conduct is conducting a review of the incident.

Since the assault, Rosing was dropped from a partnership with Dillard’s.

Her next hearing is set for Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m.