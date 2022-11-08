UK student, victim of weekend assault, speaks out at ‘Stop Racism’ march

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Stop Racism and Discrimination March’ was held Monday on behalf of the University of Kentucky student who was reportedly assaulted over the weekend by another student.

The victim and her family speaking out about the incident

“I was physically, verbally and racially assaulted, by Jane Doe aka Sophia Rosing.”

A powerful, and emotional moment for UK freshman Kylah Spring.

“My name is Kylah Spring” yelled Spring.

Her name echoed in a crowd of hundreds of UK students, friends, family and those who traveled to Lexington to stand beside her, against racism and discrimination.

Spring is the victim of an assault early Sunday morning by another UK student, 22-year-old Sophia Rosing.

Rosing was captured on video attacking spring, who was working an overnight shift at the front desk of Boyd Hall.

Rosing is also heard repeatedly using racial slurs towards spring.

“You’re a n***** and you’re a b****” said Rosing.

Rosing was arrested and charged with assault, assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

According to her arrest report, the arresting officer said Rosing stated she had a lot of money and got special treatment. He also stated Rosing kicked him and bit his hand.

A judge ruled Monday that Rosing is to have no contact with any victims, no alcohol, and no contact with Boyd Hall.

Rosing bailed out of jail Monday night.

Spring addressing the incident Monday night at a march to stop racism and discrimination.

She says she prays Rosing can open her heart to love.

“As Michelle Obama once said, when they go low we go high, when they go low, we go high, when they go low, we go high” said Spring.

Spring’s mother also addressed the crowd of supporters, urging them to continue the fight for equality, and to end violence and hate.

“We thank you, we’re grateful for you but we charge you to not just let this be a moment, let this be a movement” said Betsy Spring.

The University of Kentucky issued a statement condemning the actions of Rosing, stating that an investigation and disciplinary review is underway.

But, while the spring family waits to see what action the university will take, Kylah had one final thing to say.

“And to Ms. Rosing, you will not break my spirit”