‘No words can express our sorrow’: Louisville mass shooter’s family releases statement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville mass shooter’s family released a statement Tuesday night, saying in part that “no words” can express the “sorrow, anguish and horror” their son inflicted on Old National Bank employees and their families.

In the statement, released to ABC affiliate WHAS, the shooter “had mental health challenges” but his family claims there weren’t any signs he was capable of the shooting that killed five people and wounded eight more.

Below is the full statement:

“No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened.”

The 25-year-old shooter legally purchased an AR-15 from a Louisville dealership on April 4.

