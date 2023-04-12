Louisville officer who was shot in head ‘slowly improving’; fundraiser created for him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The rookie Louisville Metro police officer who was shot in the head while responding to Old National Bank on Monday is “slowly improving.”

Nickolas Wilt, who was only on his fourth shift with the police department when he attempted to take down the mass shooter at the bank, was shot in the head and has been in critical condition since, undergoing brain surgery on his first day in the hospital.

City authorities told ABC News Wilt is the only victim still listed as such at UofL Health.

The 26-year-old has been praised as a hero and as someone who “stopped the threat so other lives could be saved,” by Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel.

Wilt is also a firefighter in La Grange and an EMT in Oldham County.

A fundraiser was created by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to aid Wilt’s expenses and anything else he may need.

As of publishing time, nearly $100,000 has been raised.

If you’d like to donate, head here: https://www.facebook.com/saferlouisville

You can also donate on Venmo to @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or on its website at saferlouisville.org.

