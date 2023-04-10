Victims of Louisville mass shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The names of the four victims of Louisville’s mass shooting were identified Monday afternoon by the Louisville Metro Police Department’s chief of police.

The following were killed in the shooting:

Tommy Elliott, 63

Jim Tutt, 64

Josh Barrick, 40

Juliana Farmer, 57

Deanna Eckert, 57

Three people are still hospitalized in critical condition, as well as 3 in non-critical condition. Three others have been treated and released.

One of the three in critical condition includes LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old who just graduated academy on March 31. A bullet struck his head, and he went into brain surgery immediately. LMPD says Wilt is in critical but thankfully stable condition.

A date of a community-wide vigil will be announced later, Mayor Craig Greenburg said.

The CEO of Old National Bank releasing the folowing statement, “there are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” said ONB CEO Jim Ryan.

Ryan and other members of the Old National Leadership team have been in Louisville much of the day offering support to affected individuals and their families, and they will continue to be on hand to provide support in the days ahead.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” Ryan said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC 36 learns more information about each vicitim