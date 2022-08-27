Heating up for the final weekend of August

After a nice week of weather overall across Central and Eastern Kentucky the humidity returned on Friday and with a frontal boundary dropping in from the northwest, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms fired during the heating of the day. While these were few and far between, they did produce some locally heavy downpours, lightning and some gusty winds.

The good news heading into the final weekend of August is that we are looking at mainly dry conditions across the region but it will be on the hot and muggy side. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s and low 90s and it may feel a touch hotter than that with the humidity factored in. Keep in mind we’ve only seen FOUR days in Lexington with highs of 90 degrees or better so far this August so we’ve managed to avoid the heat for sure. Of course a pop-up storm or two can’t be ruled out but most spots should stay rain free.

Heading into early next week we are looking at a better chance at more widespread showers and storms as another cold front drops in from the northwest. The rain may hold off until late Monday so highs will press 90 degrees again before the clouds and rain on Tuesday knock temperatures back a notch.

Looking ahead as we kick off September late next week, a lot of the data is indicating a solid push of cooler, drier air behind the departing cold front as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes. Notice with the graphic below how the “Muggy Meter” stays elevated and then bottoms out as we close out August with the drier air moving in. Right now it looks very pleasant with highs in the low 80s late next week. Have a great weekend and stay cool out there!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with patchy fog. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.