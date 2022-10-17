FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.

Rogers has been missing since July 2015 when her car was found with a flat tire on Bluegrass Parkway, near Exit 10. Her personal belongings and keys were still inside. Since then, multiple searches were conducted and her case was featured on Discovery Investigation and Oxygen.

In 2020, the FBI officially took over Rogers’s case, and Rogers’s mother, Sherry Ballard, said at the time, she “begged for this.”

“I’ve done everything possible that I could to make them stand up and take attention because I think I need someone of their magnitude to break this case and give me the justice that I need,” Ballard told ABC 36.

She said since then, the searches felt different and she was relieved the FBI took over the investigation because they have resources the local agencies don’t have.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact the FBI at http://crystalrogerstaskforce.com or call 502-263-6000.