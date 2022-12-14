It was a damp and dreary Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with steady rain early in the day, a brief break, then more moisture streaming in ahead of a wave of low pressure and a frontal boundary. By mid-afternoon Wednesday many locations has already picked 1″ rainfall totals with more expected as a wave of energy rides along the surface front.

The good news is the rain should wrap up heading into Thursday and we may actually see some sunshine by the afternoon as highs make a run at the 50 degree mark. It will be a breezy day, even behind the front with wind gusts occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour plus.

The upper level low will linger over the Great Lakes, pushing additional cloud cover and even colder air into the region. With a bit of sunshine, highs should reach either side of 40 degrees Friday with more cold air expected on Saturday. We could see a few flurries flying around early Saturday with the upper low close enough but otherwise it looks like a dry weekend with more sunshine into Sunday.

Heading into next week as we make a run toward the Christmas holiday, the model data has pushed any possible precipitation chances south early in the week so we are now looking at an extended stretch of dry weather at least through Wednesday. At this point we are still focusing on the potential for some Arctic cold to arrive just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the 6-10 day temperature outlook indicating WELL below average temperatures during the time frame so we’ll keep an eye on that.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with more rain, ending late. Lows in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Clearing out and breezy. Highs around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds return, a few flurries. Lows in the low-30s.