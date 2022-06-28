As expected a few high clouds drifted across Central and Eastern Kentucky Tuesday as a mid-level wave cruised through the region. It looked like it may rain at times thanks to the cloud cover but the air at the surface was just way too dry. It was a pleasant late June day with afternoon highs into the low 80s along with low humidity levels.

High pressure at the surface will stay in control for Wednesday meaning a return of full sunshine. As a result, afternoon highs will climb back into the upper 80s especially given the high sun angle and the very dry surface conditions which allows for more efficient heating at ground level. One bit of good news is the muggy air will stay away for one more day before it begins to creep up a bit on Thursday.

As we close out June and head into July on Thursday and Friday, the moisture will return with hot and humid conditions expected. Highs will jump back into the low 90s and it will feel more uncomfortable with the humidity coming back. A few isolated storms will be possible to close out the week.

For the all important 4th of July holiday weekend things are still looking unsettled as a frontal system drops into the region and puts on the brakes! Of course we could desperately use some widespread rain given the lack of it much of June and we may finally see that into Saturday and Sunday. Some of the data is trying to push the stalled out boundary farther south toward the holiday on Monday, which would reduce the rain and storm chances. Anyway you slice it up, it should be a total washout, especially on the 4th but you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy all weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the mid and upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun, warming up. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.