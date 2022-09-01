Warm and dry to kick off September

It was delightful start to September across Central and Eastern Kentucky with more sunshine, temperatures slightly warmer in the mid-80s but humidity levels remained low adding to the comfort factor for sure. Now that we’ve hit September, fall is officially just weeks away and if you look close at some of the trees around the area we are already starting to see some changing of the leaves already.

Expect a bit more in the way of cloudiness as we close out the week on Friday, holding afternoon highs in the mid-80s yet again. The good news is that our weather looks dry so we should be golden for high school football Friday night. Humidity levels will begin to rise just a bit on Friday and that will be a prelude of things to come. Notice how the “Muggy Meter” jumps up throughout the long holiday weekend.

Unfortunately a lot of the data is now indicating a little better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for game day on Saturday as Kentucky opens the 2022 football season. Of course the potential impacts are not only for the game but also for tailgaters during the afternoon. If you’ve lived around here for any length of time, this type of set-up is pretty typical for Labor Day weekend. Trying to pinpoint the time and location of any particular storms is challenging at best so just be prepared to dodge a few showers and storms potentially. With a boundary to our north, it should be the same drill on Sunday.

Not much will change into Labor Day as what is left of the boundary will be hanging over the area. Throw in the feed of moisture streaming in from the south and that will mean a continued chance for showers and storms through Monday and into early next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: High clouds, still pleasant. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: More clouds and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s.