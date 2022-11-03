It was a much needed change of pace with lots of sunshine return across Central and Eastern Kentucky Thursday. Following two gloomy days with overcast conditions to start the month, it definitely lifted the spirits with all the sunshine around. Afternoon highs reached the low 70s once the morning patchy fog burnt off, which made for some pretty sunrise pictures.

As high pressure settles to our northeast, a south wind will pick up on Friday with afternoon highs in the mid-70s, which is roughly 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. It should be perfect weather for day 1 of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland along with the kickoff of the high school football playoffs.

We’ve talked all week about the cold front that is set to arrive here in the Ohio Valley and it still looks like our rain chances will be in play Saturday. Another part of the equation will be a lot of wind across the area. Expect gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour into Saturday afternoon as the front approaches. A fairly thin line of gusty showers moving through Central Kentucky looks likely at some point on Saturday afternoon so it shouldn’t be an all-day rain. With Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland, the potential rain may be impactful at some point so if you are heading out to the big event, make sure and take the rain gear along.

Once that initial line of gusty showers works through, the frontal boundary will put on the brakes, stall out and weaken over the region. Other than a few spotty showers and/or some patchy drizzle things should slowly dry out to end the weekend Sunday as temperatures stay above average with low 70s expected.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm! Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.