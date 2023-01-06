Lexington, Kentucky: Good Friday afternoon and welcome to the weekend. We are kicking off the weekend on a chilly, but dry note with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s under a partly sunny sky. You are good to go if you have any plans out on the town this evening. You’ll want to have the jacket handy as temperatures drop into the 30s after sunset. Saturday will start dry with temperatures into the low 30s, but a few rain and/or snow showers will fill the sky by the afternoon and evening. Most stay dry on Saturday, but areas south of Lexington have the best chance of picking up some moisture. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. With a full “Wolf Moon” during the early morning hours, a few of the pictures looked like a sunrise it was beaming so bright early Friday.

Unfortunately, everyone area-wide will get in on the action later Saturday – Sunday as rain showers become a little more widespread. That doesn’t mean it is going to rain all day on Sunday where you live, but I do think it’s a good idea to have the rain gear handy just in case you get caught under one of the showers. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for afternoon highs.

We will start the work/school week on Monday with completely dry skies and high temperatures across central and eastern Kentucky in the mid-40s under a partly sunny sky. We see a weak disturbance move through the area on Tuesday and that could spark a light rain shower or flurry, but it isn’t a big deal and most will not see anything fall from the sky. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be completely dry but there will be more clouds than sun with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. We can pretty much copy and paste Wednesday’s forecast for Thursday, I’ll just add a rain shower chance later in the day for Thursday.

That brings us to our next potential bigger system for next Friday through the weekend. Temperatures look to spike deep into the 50s on Friday as rain moves in. We are still a week out from this system, but the rain could go over to snow Friday night into Saturday as colder air presses on in here. As always, keep it with the ABC36 Storm Team to keep you up to date and safe. We will watch it closely and provide you with updates as we get closer.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds will begin to increase with temperatures in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a stray rain or snow shower. High temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers becoming more widespread with temperatures in the mid-30s.