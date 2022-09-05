While it wasn’t a complete wash everywhere, we did see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the course of Labor Day weekend. In fact the worst of in for Lexington metro was Monday afternoon when we saw some heavier downpours through the heart of the metro. Once good thing about the rain is you can get some super cool pictures, like the one below from Ellen Stanley Sears.

As folks head back to work and school on Tuesday don’t expect much change in our weather pattern as a wave of low pressure spins through the heart of the region. This will keep the scattered rain and storm chances around with a similar set-up to what we had during the long holiday weekend. Yes there could be some brief heavy rain but there should be plenty of dry locations with afternoon highs topping out either side of the 80 degree mark.

It does now look like there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel so to speak as we should see a brief break from the unsettled pattern into Thursday and Friday. High pressure will build into the Great Lakes, push drier and less humid air into the region on the heels of a northeast wind. As a result, we should squeeze in a few comfy days late week with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

Naturally just in time for the upcoming weekend, more wet weather will be possible as our flow shifts around to the south. This will mean the Gulf of Mexico will be wide open for business with plenty of moisture coming into the commonwealth. As a result, we’ll be dodging showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. At least the heat stays away as afternoon highs remain around the 80 degree mark.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Muggy with isolated storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild with stray showers. Lows in the mid to upper-60s.