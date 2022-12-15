After a damp Wednesday with plenty of rain across Central and Eastern Kentucky with solid 1″-2″ rain totals, we finally saw the rain move out with even a bit of sunshine during Thursday afternoon. With the boundary slow to move through, temperatures spiked into the low 50s for highs before falling off behind the front.

A pesky upper low will slowly work through the Great Lakes over the course of the next few days so expect a northwest wind to eventually bring re-enforcing colder air into the Ohio Valley. We should see a bit of cloudiness at times and there may be enough moisture to squeeze out a few flurries or sprinkles depending on timing. Afternoon highs should sneak back into the low 40s as winds remain southwesterly for a brief period of time before shifting to the northwest into the weekend. Our “feel-like” temperatures will be rather cold dropping into the teens by Saturday morning.

Expect more of the same into the weekend as the upper low finally begins to pull out of the area. We’ll still be dealing with scattered clouds on Saturday as the colder air mass sets up over the region. Afternoon highs should only reach the mid-30s both weekend days…even with full sunshine expected to close out the weekend on Sunday.

The tranquil weather pattern will hang around as we kick off the week leading up to Christmas next week but it won’t last the entire week. Winter officially arrives Wednesday afternoon at 4:47pm Eastern time and it is definitely going to feel like it…and possibly look like it heading toward the Christmas weekend. Keep in mind we are a full week to 10 days out from this but much of the data is indicating the potential for some wintry weather followed by some significant cold moving in for the holiday weekend.

This of course would have travel implications next Thursday and Friday with the coldest air settling in for the holiday. Expect the model data to bounce around on the timing of the wintry weather and the extent of the cold, but at this point confidence is high on a blast of Arctic air arriving late next week with the potential of some snow on the ground for Christmas. Stay tuned.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries. Lows in the low-30s.

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds, breezy and chilly. Highs in the low-40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: More clouds, flurries possible. Lows in the mid to upper-20s.