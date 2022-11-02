With an upper level system spinning through Central and Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday we saw plenty of clouds, although the sun did try to pop out late in the day. If you looked at the radar much of the afternoon, it appeared it was raining but most of the moisture evaporated before reaching the ground thanks to surface high pressure in control. Afternoon highs reached the mid and upper 60s and that upward trend will continue into the late week!

As high pressure takes control into Thursday the sunshine will finally return to the area and temperatures will respond in kind. It should be a delightful day with pleasant conditions and afternoon highs into the low 70s.

Our run of unseasonably warm temperatures for early November will continue for Friday and into the weekend! Friday looks just wonderful with more sun and highs into the mid-70s. This should be perfect for the kickoff of high school football playoffs and of course day 1 of the 2 day Breeders’ Cup Championship at Keeneland in Lexington. The concern all along has been with the timing of an approaching cold front from the west. Ahead of the front expect a windy and warm Saturday with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s!

Much of the model data is now bringing the rain chances into the I-75 corridor late Saturday afternoon, which could impact the marquee race, the Breeders’ Cup Classic which goes to post at 5:40pm. So at this point we have top throw the chances of rain and storms in late in the day hoping that the activity holds off. The front will stall out and weaken into Sunday with a few showers leftover. We’ll keep an eye on things as we draw closer to the weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing out, patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very nice! Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, pleasantly cool. Lows in the low 50s.