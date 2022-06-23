It felt much better Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as less humid air filtered into the region on the heels of a light north wind. Sure it was a bit toasty with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Despite all the severe weather with a number of wind damage repots on Wednesday, we didn’t see any widespread or sustained rainfall nor have we for awhile so things are really starting to dry out across the region.

Heading into Friday high pressure will continue to dominate keeping plenty of sunshine in place and allowing afternoon highs to climb back into the upper 80s in most locations with a few spots flirting with the 90 degree mark. The humidity levels will stay manageable Friday before picking up a bit over the weekend ahead of a cold front that will approach the region.

Speaking of the cold front, this may be our best chance at some “decent” rainfall across the board as moisture pools ahead of the boundary on Sunday. It appears we could see anywhere from 1/4″-3/4″ of rain, which isn’t much but we’ll take what we can get since we definitely need to get some water in the ground. Once that front sweeps through, it looks very pleasant heading into the final week of June with low humidity levels and afternoon highs in the low and mid-80s next Monday and Tuesday!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmth. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the mid-60s.